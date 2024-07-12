Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 2.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $82.44. 179,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 715,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,716.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

