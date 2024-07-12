Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 706.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.80. 50,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,987. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

