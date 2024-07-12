Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of above $252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.68 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.380- EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.