Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 39.6 %

Shares of AWKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

