Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.85

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 25163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Aviva Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

