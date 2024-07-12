Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AVY opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

