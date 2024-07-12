Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.90 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.90 billion and approximately $298.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $25.09 or 0.00044232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,751,420 coins and its circulating supply is 394,405,050 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

