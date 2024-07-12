Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

AVDL opened at $16.44 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,704 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,264,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

