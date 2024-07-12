Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aura Systems Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of AUSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
