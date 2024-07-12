Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aura Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of AUSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

