AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.67. 9,026,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,174,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 386.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 384,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

