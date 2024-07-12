Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,450,986.88 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.95 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

