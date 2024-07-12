ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.27. 3,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.