AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Down 12.5%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 301,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 74,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Insider Transactions at AsiaBaseMetals

In other AsiaBaseMetals news, Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$34,125.00. In other AsiaBaseMetals news, Director Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$34,125.00. Insiders acquired 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,065 in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

