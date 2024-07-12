ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.14. ASE Technology shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 264,359 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 117.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

