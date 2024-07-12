Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.60. 32,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $272.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

