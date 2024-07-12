Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Up 13.9%

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.70 and last traded at C$47.26. Approximately 220,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 356,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.