Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

