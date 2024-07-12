Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 3,671 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $220,296.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $556,772.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 865,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,274. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arcellx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 94,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

