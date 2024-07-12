Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ABR opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.