Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.