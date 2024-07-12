Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Up 12.7 %

Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,872. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

