APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

APA Price Performance

APA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,947. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

