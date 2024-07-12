Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOZOY remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Aozora Bank has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.55.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

