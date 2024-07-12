Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AOZOY remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Aozora Bank has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.55.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
