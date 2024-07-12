Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lowered by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AON traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $296.80. The stock had a trading volume of 996,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

