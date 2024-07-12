Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of HOUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 907,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,156. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
