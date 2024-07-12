Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $0.97 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $55.76 million and approximately $0.97 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.07974156 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $5.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

