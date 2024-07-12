Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Financial Review

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 9.91% 0.59% 0.47% Annaly Capital Management -8.38% 15.13% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $49.90 million N/A $5.94 million $0.58 50.95 Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.74 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -21.05

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

