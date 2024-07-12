Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $973.38 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Angi by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

