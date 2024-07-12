ANDY (ANDY) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $81.54 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00008428 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,566,429.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

