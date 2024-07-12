Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $57.95

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

