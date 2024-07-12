Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $35.64

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,398,544 shares of company stock worth $75,533,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in nCino by 3.0% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 891,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in nCino by 17.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

