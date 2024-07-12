Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $27.60

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.