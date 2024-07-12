Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $24.81

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.