Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$22.82 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

