Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

