Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $233.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

