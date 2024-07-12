Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 21.57% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 6,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

