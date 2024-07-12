Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.09. 2,253,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,015. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.09 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

