American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $5,849,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

