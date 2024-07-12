American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $10,643,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

