American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.