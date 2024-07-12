Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

