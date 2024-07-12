Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $895.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

