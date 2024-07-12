Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 80199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

ALKT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

