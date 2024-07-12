Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Down 3.1%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $247.10 and last traded at $248.25. Approximately 72,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 757,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.30.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

