Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $79.57. 7,997,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,450,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

