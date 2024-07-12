Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $28.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,343,103 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.