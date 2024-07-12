Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $28.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044019 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008587 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012554 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010399 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005600 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,343,103 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.