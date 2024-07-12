Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 620,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 114,060 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

