Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 9,518 shares.The stock last traded at $225.00 and had previously closed at $225.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

