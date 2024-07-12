Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 9,518 shares.The stock last traded at $225.00 and had previously closed at $225.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Alexander’s Price Performance
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
