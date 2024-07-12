ALEX Lab (ALEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.76 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.13441552 USD and is up 37.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $46,726,044.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

